By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Becerra Bailey
Alameda 1,135 1,135 220,507 57,330
Alpine 5 5 375 205
Amador 30 30 6,046 10,192
Butte 148 148 33,236 36,454
Calaveras 29 29 6,093 9,774
Colusa 18 18 1,820 2,983
ContraCost 744 744 148,642 75,278
DelNorte 18 18 2,923 4,064
ElDorado 166 166 26,346 36,791
Fresno 640 640 71,203 79,181
Glenn 34 34 1,243 2,769
Humboldt 144 144 18,189 10,792
Imperial 216 216 12,859 7,198
Inyo 23 23 2,569 3,012
Kern 655 655 49,660 80,568
Kings 115 115 8,301 12,697
Lake 70 70 6,952 6,226
Lassen 52 52 1,968 6,248
LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,359,150 536,103
Madera 69 69 10,892 16,717
Marin 200 200 57,215 16,349
Mariposa 25 25 2,597 4,087
Mendocino 250 250 10,033 5,322
Merced 269 269 16,041 15,719
Modoc 21 21 832 2,405
Mono 12 12 2,396 1,850
Monterey 176 176 44,755 24,689
Napa 170 170 13,104 8,123
Nevada 68 68 13,730 12,658
Orange 1,546 1,546 319,901 344,978
Placer 358 358 39,293 54,810
Plumas 29 29 3,132 4,992
Riverside 1,072 1,072 140,933 151,036
Sacramento 593 593 104,170 77,447
SanBenito 51 51 6,234 4,905
SanBernard 2,209 2,209 160,315 155,246
SanDiego 2,136 2,136 368,463 298,645
SanFrancis 604 604 190,447 32,975
SanJoaquin 485 485 49,147 47,336
SanLuisObi 156 156 40,474 38,733
SanMateo 525 525 78,871 29,642
SantaBarba 263 263 51,912 35,728
SantaClara 1,098 1,098 218,416 96,804
SantaCruz 266 266 40,903 13,225
Shasta 119 119 12,837 29,119
Sierra 23 23 629 1,005
Siskiyou 64 64 5,393 7,918
Solano 205 205 84,508 50,191
Sonoma 551 551 92,822 35,922
Stanislaus 348 348 37,422 40,532
Sutter 50 50 5,836 10,153
Tehama 46 46 4,218 9,952
Trinity 25 25 2,251 2,785
Tulare 274 274 22,146 32,345
Tuolumne 73 73 8,040 11,977
Ventura 742 742 107,049 89,102
Yolo 138 138 29,296 14,260
Yuba 33 33 3,889 7,038
Totals 24,312 24,312 4,378,624 2,814,585

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15