Buttigieg scrambles to turn 2020 buzz into momentum

In this April 19, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions from employees during a campaign stop at a dairy company in Londonderry, N.H. Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has attention and money. Now he has to convert that into a sustainable operation that can keep him in the race well into next year. less In this April 19, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions from employees during a campaign stop at a dairy company in Londonderry, N.H. Buttigieg’s ... more Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Buttigieg scrambles to turn 2020 buzz into momentum 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — One of the hottest names in the Democratic presidential primary — and one of the most difficult to pronounce — is Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj).

Whether the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, can build an effective national campaign to maximize the sudden interest in his presidential bid remains a question.

The Buttigieg campaign has a long way to go to match the national presence expected of a top-tier candidate. There are no policy positions on his website. He has virtually no paid presence in states that matter most. And his campaign manager is a high school friend with no experience in presidential politics.

Buttigieg expects to expand his paid staff in Iowa and New Hampshire and hire staff in South Carolina, Nevada and California.