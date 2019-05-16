Buttigieg says he'd consider codifying abortion rights

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend. Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg pauses before answering a question after addressing the City Club of Chicago Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Chicago. Democratic presidential candidate South Bend. Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg pauses before answering a question after addressing the City Club of Chicago Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Buttigieg says he'd consider codifying abortion rights 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says writing into law the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion is an idea "that deserves to be taken seriously."

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor said Thursday he needs to look at different ways to accomplish it as president, either by legislation or a constitutional amendment.

Speaking in Chicago, Buttigieg referenced a recent abortion ban signed into law in Alabama. He says "I don't think you're free in this country if your reproductive health can be criminalized."

Asked if he would only nominate judges who would uphold Roe v. Wade, Buttigieg didn't answer yes or no. He said "Certainly, a consistent judicial philosophy with mine would lead in that direction."

Buttigieg says with abortion rights "under assault" a range of responses should be considered.