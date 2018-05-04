Business Briefs / N.Y. judge blocks Xerox sale...

N.Y. judge blocks Xerox sale

NORWALK — A federal judge in New York blocked temporarily Fujifilm’s proposed acquisition of Norwalk-based Xerox, stating in a court opinion that Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson appeared “hopelessly conflicted” in negotiating a deal while the Xerox board was discussing the possibility of finding his replacement. Xerox told Bloomberg it would appeal the decision. Its board has said previously Jacobson has conducted the negotiations with Fujifilm with “utmost integrity.”

People’s

to sponsor

Pink Pledge

NEW CANAAN — People’s United Bank, with a branch in New Canaan, has been announced as the lead corporate event sponsor of the Norma Pfriem Breast Center’s Pink Pledge.

Pink Pledge is a monthlong communitywide campaign that takes place every October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is designed to raise awareness of breast cancer and increase access to the charitable programs of the Norma Pfriem Breast Center, a part of Smilow Cancer Hospital at Bridgeport Hospital

“We’re thrilled to partner with People’s United for Pink Pledge,” said Donna Twist, executive director of Norma Pfriem Breast Center and vice president of the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation in a news release. “They have supported our outreach and education programs for several years. It’s a pleasure to further our relationship, especially to allow increased access to breast care screening and treatment programs for women who need financial assistance.”

This year’s Pink Pledge co-chairwomen are Marlene Battista, Amy Desel and Meghan McCloat, members of the Breast Center’s President’s Council; Lynne Taikowski, president of the President’s Council; and Kate Hough, Development Manager of the Norma Pfriem Breast Center. They are working with individuals, schools, fitness centers, restaurants, businesses, town offices to take part in Pink Pledge 2018 by sponsoring activities throughout the month of October.

More information is available at facebook.com/NormaPfriemBreastCenter/.

Businesses that would like to participate in the Pink Pledge campaign can contact Marlene Battista at marbattista@optonline.net.

Former Starwood spinoff sold to MVW

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is acquiring ILG for $4.7 billion. ILG runs the Vistana vacation time-share business spun off by Stamford-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide prior to its sale to Marriott International in 2016. Combined, MVW and ILG have 650,000 owners with access to more than 100 resorts totaling more than 20,000 units. MVW was spun off from Marriott in 2011. The Orlando, Fla.-based company licenses several former Starwood brands.

Priceline marks 20th with $50M promotion

The Priceline.com subsidiary of Norwalk-based Booking Holdings is marking its 20th anniversary with $50 million in discounts over 20 days, which it bills as the largest sale in its history. Priceline was founded in 1998 by Jay Walker. The company signed actor William Shatner the same year as its pitchman, “The Negotiator.” Under Priceline’s “Tweniversary” promotion, the website will post a new deal daily at 6 a.m. through May 19.