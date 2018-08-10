Buses to be provided in lieu of some trains between New Canaan, Stamford

NEW CANAAN — Metro-North will provide substitute busing for select trains Friday through Sunday between New Canaan and Stamford.

Buses are being provided because of a PTC (Positive Train Control) Infrastructure Project that is under way. Buses to Stamford will operate about 15 to 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled trains, Metro-North said.

A full schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/2vGGvlT.