Buses to be provided in lieu of some trains between New Canaan, Stamford
Photo: Contributed Photo / Metro-North Railroad / Contributed Photo
NEW CANAAN — Metro-North will provide substitute busing for select trains Friday through Sunday between New Canaan and Stamford.
Buses are being provided because of a PTC (Positive Train Control) Infrastructure Project that is under way. Buses to Stamford will operate about 15 to 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled trains, Metro-North said.
A full schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/2vGGvlT.
