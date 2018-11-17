Bus service now runs daily between Durango, Grand Junction

TELLURUDE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado's bus service is now operating daily between Durango and Grand Junction.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports Bustang runs a 35-foot (11-meter) bus once in each direction daily with stops that include Cortez, Rico, Telluride, Placerville, Ridgway and Montrose.

Jeff Prillwitz, bus operations coordinator for the state Department of Transportation, says tickets for the Outrider service are not yet available through the mobile app, so riders must pay cash as they board.

He says all routes in the state cost 17 cents per mile, so the nearly six-hour trip between Durango and Grand Junction is $43.

Prillwitz says that with winter weather approaching, the buses are able handle the snow thanks to automatic drop-down chains that keep buses from becoming stuck.

