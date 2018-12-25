Bus fire deemed accidental

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials have ruled a fire that torched several school buses in Providence as accidental.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said Monday investigators have determined the Oct. 11 fire was caused by an electrical problem in one bus.

Investigators say a short circuit ignited materials in the electric service panel of the bus, and the fire spread to other buses.

Six buses were damaged in the fire that sent one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire broke out during a bus drivers' strike, and it was initially considered suspicious.

Investigators say the fire started the day before drivers went on strike, and video surveillance didn't capture any suspects in the area.