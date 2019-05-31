Burning banned in eastern N Carolina, Cape Hatteras Seashore

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abnormally dry conditions have led the state Forest Service to ban all open burning and to cancel burning permits in 18 eastern North Carolina counties.

In addition, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore has banned beach fires.

Seashore officials said in a news release Friday that the dry conditions increase the risk that beach fires will spread to dune vegetation, forested areas or neighborhoods adjacent to beaches.

The Forest Service ban covers these counties: Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington.

The N.C. Drought Council lists most of these counties as being abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, the two lowest levels of drought.