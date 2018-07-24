Bureau: Minimum wage, sick time drives have enough petitions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau says enough voter signatures have been submitted by proponents of ballot drives to raise the minimum wage and require employers to provide paid sick time.

The bureau released reports Tuesday. The Board of State Canvassers could certify the signatures at a meeting Thursday.

Business groups have challenged the petitions, but the challenges were rejected by the bureau. A lawsuit filed by restaurants opposing the minimum wage proposal is pending in the courts.

If certified, the measures would go to the Republican-led Legislature. If it did not act, the proposals would be placed on the November ballot.

Proponents want to gradually raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour and require a minimum amount of earned sick time, depending on the size of a business.