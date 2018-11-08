Building to provide affordable housing for seniors

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Construction has started on a 16-unit apartment building in New Hampshire that will provide affordable housing for people with disabilities age 62 and older.

The apartments will transform a vacant office building in Laconia. They're scheduled to be ready by August 2019.

The rent includes heat, hot water, electricity, and air conditioning. Laconia Housing will provide lunch and dinner daily.

The project, called Sunrise House, is in walking distance to restaurants and shops and abuts Sunrise Towers, a 98-unit building for elderly and disabled residents.

The project received $1.8 million in financing from New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority sourced from the federal Housing Trust Fund and state Affordable Housing Fund, plus contributions from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, the Bank of New Hampshire, and Laconia Housing Local Programs.