Budget, tolls still unfinished as session adjournment nears

Connecticut lawmakers still have some key items on their weighty to-do list with adjournment just days away.

Chief among them is a new, two-year state budget.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits), of Berlin, says he's hopeful that a "handshake deal" reached last week between Democratic legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will come up for a vote Monday. The General Assembly's regular session adjourns at midnight on Wednesday, although lawmakers might pass a resolution to extend the deadline.

Some other major issues, including electronic tolls and recreational marijuana legalization, will likely have to wait until a special legislative session or possibly longer.

Lawmakers will likely need more time to decide the fate of legalizing marijuana, expanding gambling and eliminating a religious exemption from vaccines.