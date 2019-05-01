Budget office finds caveats to government-run health system

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional budget experts say moving to a government-run health care system like "Medicare for All" would be complicated and potentially disruptive for Americans.

The report Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says among the risks are increased wait times and reduced access to care if there are not enough medical providers to meet an expected increased demand for services.

The CBO did not produce a cost estimate of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All bill or its House counterpart. Instead, the report lists pros and cons of changing the nation's current mix of public and private health care financing to a system entirely paid for by the government.

Private payments from employers and individuals currently cover close to half of the U.S. health care bill.