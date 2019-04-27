Budget leads major issues in Florida Legislature's last week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature careens into its final scheduled week with a host of major issues still to be settled, including a roughly $90 billion state budget that is the only bill lawmakers must pass.

Agreement on the budget would need to be reached by Tuesday, giving legislators the required 72-hour "cooling off" period before Friday's scheduled end of the 60-day legislative session.

Unsettled major issues include the "sanctuary cities" ban bill that would require local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal authorities on detaining undocumented immigrants.

Others include: a new private school voucher program, a Canadian prescription drug importation program, permitting more classroom teachers to carry weapons, voting rights for most ex-felons, making texting while driving a primary traffic offense, and authorizing three major toll highways in rural areas.