Broadcom and KLA-Tencor skid; Stitch Fix and Monster climb
Updated 4:46 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Broadcom Inc., down $6.71 to $257.97
The chipmaker's revenue forecast was slightly lower than analysts expected.
Stitch Fix Inc., up $5.21 to $24.88
The online clothing retailer posted strong results in its fiscal third quarter.
Cooper Cos., up $5.71 to $232.21
The eye care and surgical products company reported a bigger profit and more revenue than Wall Street had forecast.
Philip Morris International Inc., up $2.03 to $79.42
The cigarette maker raised its quarterly dividend, and Reuters reported that it's planning to launch its Iqos device in India.
KLA-Tencor Corp., down 1.73 to $114.20
Technology companies continued to slip after sharp losses the day before.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., down 2.10 to $59
The optical networking products maker said Chief Financial Officer Aaron Tachibana is resigning.
Verizon Communications Inc., up $0.17 to $49.18
The telecom company said CEO Lowell McAdam will step down.
Monster Beverage Corp., up $2.65 to $55.48
Investors and analysts responded positively to the energy drink company's annual shareholder meeting.