Broadcasters invite governor, Senate candidates to debates

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is inviting Wisconsin's gubernatorial and Senate candidates to a pair of televised debates in October.

The association on Wednesday invited Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers to an Oct. 5 debate in Madison. The organization also invited Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir to an Oct. 13 debate in Wausau.

Walker campaign manager Joe Fadness tweeted a statement saying Walker would appear at the gubernatorial debate and challenging Evers to another statewide debate. Evers said Tuesday he would debate Walker every day if Walker wanted.

Baldwin's campaign issued a statement saying Baldwin would appear at the Oct. 13 debate and challenging Vukmir to two additional debates. Vukmir campaign spokesman Mattias Gugel didn't immediately reply to an email.