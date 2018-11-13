Bristol man charged with pot possession

NEW CANAAN — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Bristol man on charges of marijuana possession.

On Nov. 8 at 4:02 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Brushy Ridge Road with a defective brake light and no front license plate.

After pulling over the driver, identified as Sergio Gamboa-Caban, a vehicle search was conducted. According to police, a subsequent investigation led to Gamboa-Caban, a 28-year-old Bristol resident, being issued an infraction for possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568