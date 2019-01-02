Brightline train strikes pedestrian, tosses body in canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a high-speed train struck a pedestrian along the railroad tracks and threw him into a canal.

The incident happened on New Year's Day in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue divers found the body in the water on Tuesday afternoon.

It's the 11th fatality since the Brightline began its test runs in mid-2017. The trains travel between Miami and West Palm Beach with a stop in Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were available about the victim.