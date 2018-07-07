Briefs: Domestic Violence Crisis Center wins grant...

Domestic Violence Crisis Center wins grant

STAMFORD — The Stamford-based Domestic Violence Crisis Center recently received a $20,000 grant from Near and Fair Aid to help support its Norwalk Safe House.

The DVCC was awarded the grant through the Near and Fair Aid 2018 program. Near and Fair Aid is dedicated to help those living in poverty by granting more than $1 million to local agencies in Fairfield County helping the impoverished.

The grant will benefit confidential and secure housing, food and free clothing to survivors of domestic violence. It will also help the DVCC grow its SustainAbilityCT programs which focus on economic stability and solutions encouraging driving employment, education, housing and sustainable futures for domestic violence survivors that help them leave the abusive relationship.

“We are grateful for the generous support of Near & Far Aid, which allows us to ensure our Safe House is fully staffed and able to meet the needs of our vulnerable residents, most importantly, helping them to self-determine their next steps beyond shelter, including secure and affordable housing and economic stability,” DVCC Executive Director Kevin Shippy said. Our sustainability program is designed to provide access to the tools survivors need to work on their own behalf.”

Red Sox Foundation donating $10,000 to a Connecticut charity

BOSTON — Connecticut residents can now vote for their favorite nonprofit to win a $10,000 donation through the Red Sox Foundation.

The Red Sox Foundation’s fourth annual “IMPACT” Awards will donate $75,000 to 15 charitable organizations in New England dedicated to social justice, diversity and inclusion. Residents of the six New England states can go online to vote for an organization of their choice.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be named in each of the six New England states. First place winners wit h the most votes will receive a $10,00 award. The group will be presented the check during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park, as well as tickets to a game, recognition on the team and foundation websites and airtime to promote their charity during a game in the NESN broadcast booth.

Second- and third-place winners will win $3,000 and $2,000 grants, respectively, as well as additional benefits.

Eligible organizations must be a recognized 501 (c)(3) nonprofit public charity in good standing in the New England area, servicing New England residents. They must have a mission of on improving diversity, inclusivity and social justice in New England communities.

Voting in Connecticut is now open through July 13 at redsox.com/impact.