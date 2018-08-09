Briefs:

Real estate group to host community meet and greet

Berkshire Hathaway New England Properties’s New Canaan office will host an informal meet and greet on its patio, across from the New Canaan train station, on Friday.

“Come greet your neighbors and meet your candidates,” said Manager and Vice President of Sales Jeanne Howell. She said candidates for several state races, including governor, are all invited. The primary elections are Aug. 14.

“So hop off the train and join your neighbors for some light refreshments and share a bit of New Canaan life with us,” Howell said. “A casual and convenient chance to gather the candidates for our local community in the heart of downtown New Canaan.”

The meet and greet will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at 98 Park Street, New Canaan.

Art show

entries sought

The New Canaan Society for the Arts seeks entries for its annual members show, Sept. 9 to Oct. 13. Entries will be accepted online through Aug. 18.

Members may enter up to three pieces; one piece will be chosen for inclusion. To enter, membership must be current through October. Prizes will be awarded. The entry fee is $20 for up to three pieces.

Join or renew a membership at carriagebarn.org, where entry details are available. For information, call 203-594-3638.

Distracted driving campaign underway

The state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office began the second wave of the “U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY.” campaign this month. Officers will crack down on motorists who text, talk or distract themselves with a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

Through Aug. 15, drivers will see an increased law enforcement presence on state roadways, with a strong focus on catching distracted drivers.

During the first wave of this campaign in April, more than 10,000 citations were issued to motorists.

Violations involve heavy fines, ranging from $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second violation and $500 for each subsequent violation.

For information, visit distraction.gov.