Eversource project underway on Route 106

NEW CANAAN — As part of the multimillion-dollar project to insall a natural gas distribution system in New Canaan, Eversource will be working along Route 106 (Old Stamford Road) beginning Friday at 8:30 a.m. through Saturday at noon. In case of inclement weather, the work will take place Aug. 3-4.

Drivers may experience delays due to work on the road between Weed Street and Lapham Road.

Police and signs will be deployed approaching these locations to help manage the flow of traffic. Traffic will be re-routed onto Talmadge Hill Road and Lapham Road before returning to Route 106. Drivers exiting the Merritt Parkway at Exit 36 may also experience delays.

Fraud protection talk at The Inn

NEW CANAAN — A panel will provide tips on how community members can protect themselves against financial scams on Aug. 9 at The Inn, 73 Oenoke Road.

The talk will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and is designed to help individuals identify common scams involving financial exploitation, phone solicitation, identity theft and fraud. This event is free and open to the public.

To register, call 203-594-5310 or email mntiri@waveny.org. Refreshments will be provided.

Author to present book on brass industry at library

Photographer and author Emery Roth will present her book “Brass Valley: The Fall of an American Industry” on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in New Canaan Library’s Adrian Lamb Room.

The valley of Connecticut’s Naugatuck River has been called the “Brass Valley,” due to its long history of being the region where most of the world’s brass manufacturing occurred. Roth will show photographs of the Brass Valley and share experiences and discoveries she made while researching the area.

Register online at newcanaanlibrary.org.