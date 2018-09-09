Bridgeport won't name members of top cop search panel

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A search is underway for Bridgeport's new police chief, but the city won't reveal the members of the selection committee.

The Connecticut Post reports that city officials are refusing to release the names of members of the committee that will recommend finalists to Mayor Joe Ganim.

Rowena White, the mayor's spokesman, said the identities of the committee members will remain confidential "at this time" to protect the identities of the candidates.

Thomas Hennick is the FOIA Commission's public education officer. He says he doesn't know "anything that allows them to not identify the members of the committee."

White says the field of contenders has been reduced to seven from 16 applications submitted earlier this year. Acting Police Chief Armando "A.J." Perez has confirmed he's a candidate.

