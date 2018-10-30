Bridgeport man arrested for larceny, burglary

Jose Rivera Jose Rivera Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man arrested for larceny, burglary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Jose Rivera, 33, was was arrested Oct. 26 on charges of larceny and burglary.

New Canaan police received a complaint July 10 about an iPhone that was stolen from a vehicle in an Old Studio Road residence. Police reviewed surveillance tape from the residence and identified Rivera, a Bridgeport resident. Police cited the video of him putting an object in his pocket as he was entering a landscape company truck.

Rivera was charged with larceny and burglary and issued $10,000 bond.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com