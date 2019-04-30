Bridge work to temporarily close I-93 exit off-ramp

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says work associated with a bridge preservation project over Interstate 93 in Bethlehem will require the closure of the Exit 40 southbound off-ramp for a couple of days.

The ramp closure will extend from 9 a.m. until about 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. A contractor is removing parts of the concrete deck of the U.S. 302 bridge.

Off-ramp traffic will be detoured via message boards and signs south to Exit 38 and back north to Exit 40.

Miller Construction Inc. of Windsor, Vermont, is the contractor for the $1.3 million project. It's scheduled to be done in October.