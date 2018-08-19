Brennan considers legal action to stop clearance revocations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Former CIA Director John Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials' security clearances.

Brennan said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he's been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint.

Last week, Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance and threatened a long list of others, including critics and those connected to the Russia investigation.

Brennan says he'll do whatever he can "to try to prevent these abuses in the future." He says, "If it means going to court, I will do that."

More than 75 former intelligence officials have denounced Trump's decision to yank Brennan's clearance, saying they have a right to express their views without fear of punishment.