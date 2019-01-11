Boy, 12, held in death of 92-year-old Oregon woman

CRESWELL, Ore. (AP) — A 12-year-old Oregon boy is being held in juvenile detention on suspicion of killing a 92-year-old woman.

The Register Guard reports that Emma Burnell was found dead in her Creswell home on Monday afternoon after someone called authorities to report an injured person at her address.

Jason Davis, a Lane County Health and Human Services Department spokesman, tells the newspaper that the boy was arrested either Wednesday or Thursday.

He was booked at the Serbu Juvenile Justice Center in Eugene on suspicion of murder and first-degree burglary.

His name was not released because of his age.

Authorities declined to say whether Burnell knew the boy, what led to his arrest, who called authorities or how Burnell was killed.

The child will make his first appearance in juvenile court on Friday.

