LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Incredibles 2" fended off newcomers to top the box office again this weekend.

The "Jurassic World" sequel took first place again with an additional $60.9 million in its second weekend in theaters. "Incredibles 2" landed second with $46.4 million.

In its first weekend, another sequel, the action thriller "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" exceeded expectations with $19 million, as did the basketball comedy "Uncle Drew," which launched with $15.2 million.

"Ocean's 8," in its fourth weekend in theaters, rounded out the top five with $8.3 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Universal, $60,912,195, 4,485 locations, $13,581 average, $265,699,530, 2 Weeks.

2. "Incredibles 2," Disney, $46,417,761, 4,410 locations, $10,526 average, $440,601,275, 3 Weeks.

3. "Sicario: Day Of The Soldado," Sony, $19,007,566, 3,055 locations, $6,222 average, $19,007,566, 1 Week.

4. "Uncle Drew," Lionsgate, $15,242,781, 2,742 locations, $5,559 average, $15,242,781, 1 Week.

5. "Ocean's 8," Warner Bros., $8,332,661, 3,426 locations, $2,432 average, $115,004,842, 4 Weeks.

6. "Tag," Warner Bros., $5,880,731, 3,176 locations, $1,852 average, $41,133,539, 3 Weeks.

7. "Deadpool 2," 20th Century Fox, $3,574,451, 2,094 locations, $1,707 average, $310,474,309, 7 Weeks.

8. "Sanju," Fox International Productions, $2,723,349, 356 locations, $7,650 average, $2,723,349, 1 Week.

9. "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $2,687,670, 1,654 locations, $1,625 average, $207,673,785, 6 Weeks.

10. "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," Focus Features, $2,421,975, 654 locations, $3,703 average, $7,619,057, 4 Weeks.

11. "Hereditary," A24, $2,286,811, 1,424 locations, $1,606 average, $39,406,564, 4 Weeks.

12. "Avengers: Infinity War," Disney, $1,542,704, 890 locations, $1,733 average, $672,625,416, 10 Weeks.

13. "Superfly," Sony, $1,403,058, 1,157 locations, $1,213 average, $18,382,177, 3 Weeks.

14. "Book Club," Paramount, $671,039, 505 locations, $1,329 average, $66,124,671, 7 Weeks.

15. "Rampage," Warner Bros., $601,162, 201 locations, $2,991 average, $98,401,264, 12 Weeks.

16. "Adrift," STX Entertainment, $536,930, 508 locations, $1,057 average, $30,151,781, 5 Weeks.

17. "RBG," Magnolia Pictures, $415,979, 185 locations, $2,249 average, $11,550,341, 9 Weeks.

18. "Hearts Beat Loud," Gunpowder & Sky, $388,442, 170 locations, $2,285 average, $1,295,309, 4 Weeks.

19. "American Animals," The Orchard, $368,999, 292 locations, $1,264 average, $2,132,004, 5 Weeks.

20. "Gotti," Vertical Entertainment, $316,692, 331 locations, $957 average, $3,964,979, 3 Weeks.

