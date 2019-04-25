Bourgault Industries suspends manufacturing in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Canada-based farm equipment company Bourgault Industries has suspended manufacturing at its division in Minot and laid off an unspecified number of workers there.

The company in March announced the moves, and the Minot Daily News reports they recently took effect.

Minot workforce center manager Susan Ogurek says some of the laid-off workers have found other jobs. She says their mechanical skills are in demand in the region.

Bourgault says it's experiencing reduced demand for its products for several reasons including drought, higher production costs for farmers and the impacts of tariff wars.

The company's sales, parts and service center in Minot remains open.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com