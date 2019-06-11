Boston commuter trolley derails during morning commute

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston subway train has derailed during the morning commute causing "severe" delays and prompting transit officials to urge commuters to find alternate ways to work.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority southbound Red Line train derailed just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at the JFK/UMass stop, which is above ground.

Officials say about 60 passengers were on board. They were escorted along the tracks by firefighters to the station. The Boston Fire Department said one person suffered a minor injury but refused hospitalization.

Passenger Michael Anderson told WFXT-TV that the train came to an "abrupt stop" and likened it to slamming the brakes on a car.

The derailment came just days after 11 people were injured when a Green Line trolley derailed. That was blamed on operator error.