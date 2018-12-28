Bosnian prosecutors charge 8 with war crimes against Serbs

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors have charged eight former fighters with war crimes against Serb civilians during the country's 1992-95 ethnic war.

The prosecutor's office said Friday the group are suspected of torturing more than 20 people who were unlawfully imprisoned in 1992 in the area of Lukavac, in northeastern Bosnia.

The suspects were members of various local militia units during the conflict.

The statement says the victims suffered "grave physical and psychological injuries, sexual harassment, humiliations and other inhumane acts." Two people died, it adds.

Prosecutors say they will call 42 witnesses to back their case. Bosnia's courts must confirm the indictment for the trial to be held.

The war among Bosnia's Muslims, Serbs and Croats killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.