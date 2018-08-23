Border agents carry injured migrant found near Arivaca

ARIVACA, Ariz. (AP) — An injured Mexican man was rescued after Border Patrol agents carried him hundreds of yards using only a blanket.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the incident happened Tuesday morning south of Arivaca.

Agents from the Tucson Station found the 30-year-old man unconscious a couple miles north of the border.

A National Guard helicopter dropped off a Border Patrol paramedic in the area since it was unable to land. Agents later had to carry the man on a blanket to the air ambulance.

Authorities say the blanket broke after a few hundred yards so agents took turns carrying him.

The man was airlifted to a Tucson hospital. He is now in federal custody for immigration violations.