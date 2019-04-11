Bondholders sue Central Falls to keep ICE detainees in Wyatt

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Bondholders have sued the city of Central Falls and the Detention Facility Corp. in an effort to block the removal of federal detainees from the Wyatt Detention Facility.

The facility's board of directors last week voted to temporarily suspend its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and asked that all ICE detainees be removed from the facility within seven days.

The complaint filed in federal court in Providence on Wednesday on behalf of UMB Bank said the board's decision could cost bondholders more than $130 million.

Board Chairman Joseph Molina Flynn says he's hopeful "we may be able to come to an amicable resolution."

There are currently about 60 ICE detainees at the facility.

There have been several protests at the facility to protest federal immigration policy.