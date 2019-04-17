Body recovered from Reno lake ID'd as missing Reno teen

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified a body found in a lake north of Reno as that of a missing teenage boy.

KOLO-TV reports officials confirmed Wednesday it's the body of 17-year-old Sunni DiCarrillo of Reno. The cause of death has not been determined.

DiCarrillo had been missing since he went kayaking March 17 at Silver Lake north of U.S. Highway 395, about 5 miles east of the California line.

Search crews found a paddle and kayak days later but didn't discover the body until last weekend.

Washoe County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon says the lake's murky conditions and muddy bottom complicated the search effort.

