https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Body-of-man-who-went-missing-in-pond-recovered-13126033.php
Body of man who went missing in pond recovered
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a man who apparently drowned while fishing in a pond in Canton.
Authorities say a witness called police Wednesday night to report the man was in the water and struggling.
First responders found the empty boat in Reservoir Pond and launched a search for the missing man. The body was recovered early Thursday morning.
The man's name has not been released. He was believed to be in his 20s.
Police are investigating.
View Comments