Body of fisherman found in Quaboag River in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The body of a fisherman who apparently drowned has been pulled from a Massachusetts river.

Authorities say 54-year-old Kevin Dion, of West Brookfield, was spotted in the Quaboag River by several people in a small boat Saturday evening.

West Brookfield police retrieved the body.

Officials say Dion had packed a lunch and gone fishing Saturday morning. His friends began searching for him Saturday afternoon because he was not answering his cellphone. His friends found his folding chair and other belongings on the river bank in an area where he often fished.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.'s office said in a statement that Dion's death did not appear to be suspicious.

The case remains under investigation.