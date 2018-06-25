Body of climber who fell to death recovered in Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — National park rangers in western Wyoming have recovered the body of a climber who fell to his death.

Grand Teton National Park officials say they believe 27-year-old Burak Akil of Wayne, New Jersey, was climbing alone Sunday on Teewinot Mountain.

Akil apparently fell while headed back down the 12,300-foot (3,800-meter) mountain.

A co-worker reported Akil missing after he didn't report to work Monday. Searchers soon found Akil on the east face of Teewinot and used a helicopter to recover his body.

Park officials say Akil was wearing a helmet and had appropriate climbing gear, including an ice axe and crampons.