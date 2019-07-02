Body of Army sergeant who died in Afghanistan returns to US

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The body of an Army sergeant from Utah who died in Afghanistan has arrived back to the United States.

A casket carrying the body of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins arrived Tuesday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. An Army team carried the casket draped in an American flag from the plane to a van, standing in salute as the doors closed.

The U.S. Army says the 31-year-old died from noncombat injuries Sunday. Robbins was from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado.

His father Freeman Robbins told KUTV in Salt Lake City that his son joined the military after high school and comes from a family with many military members. He is survived by his wife and baby boy.

Funeral plans are unknown.