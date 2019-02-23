Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart among big name chefs in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri are among the chefs fanning out across South Florida.

The annual five-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival has more than 100 events across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The festivities end Sunday.

Ludacris, Rev Run and Cassadee Pope are among the entertainers performing. Chefs from around the country compete at the popular burger bash and Fieri is hosting a massive beachside BBQ.

The weekend includes everything from a clambake hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Jorge Ramos to a stone crab dinner by Emeril Lagasse to a cooking class by cult following Night Owl Cookies and a Southern dinner hosted by country singer Martina McBride.

In the past 18 years, the festival has raised more than $28 million with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.