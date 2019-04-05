Board suspends agency director over rifle sticker complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The executive director of the state human rights commission has been suspended for 15 working days without pay for complaining on social media about a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker on a vehicle in the building's parking lot she believed to be racist.

Commissioners on Friday voted 5-2 to suspend Marti Buscaglia, who must also send an apology letter to the truck's owner, Brent Linegar.

Buscaglia last month saw the sticker on the vehicle and posted a photo of it on the commission's Facebook page asking, "In what world is this OK?" She later removed the post, writing on Facebook that it offended gun owners.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked for an investigation, and the completed report was sent to the commission.

Buscaglia declined comment. LInegar didn't immediately return a message.