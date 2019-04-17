Board of police and fire pension plan puts chief on leave

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona's police and fire pension plan has placed the executive in charge of the massive fund on paid leave as a workplace complaint is investigated.

The trustees of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System announced Tuesday that it had placed fund administrator Jared Smout on leave. The board said in a statement that it acted in response to preliminary findings of an outside investigation it sought into a February complaint by an employee alleging unfair workplace treatment.

The board didn't reveal details of the complaint, which was made to the state's human relations department. The employee is apparently no longer with the pension fund, known as PSPRS.

The fund oversees pensions for nearly 60,000 current and retired police and firefighters.