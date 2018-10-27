Blumenthal calls for extension of Violence Against Women Act

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is urging Congress to reauthorize the federal Violence Against Women Act before it expires.

The Connecticut Democrat has planned an event in Hartford on Monday to urge bipartisan action to reauthorize the act.

The law, enacted in 1994, was set to expire in September but was extended. It now expires Dec. 7.

It includes provisions to provide services for victims and to hold offenders accountable.

Blumenthal says he'll be joined by advocates and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Hartford at the YWCA.

He says Connecticut agencies received approximately $3.6 million in grants through the act last year to provide critical services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.