Blue Angels sunset flyover honors Hurricane Michael victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels used a special fly-over to show support to victims of Hurricane Michael.

Lt. Commander David Gardner tells the Pensacola News Journal that the Sunday evening flyover was to let "those affected by Hurricane Michael to know that everyone at the Blue Angels is thinking of them."

He says six F/A-18 Hornets streaked over Mexico Beach, Panama City and the surrounding areas just before sunset.

Gardner says they hope the flyover would "raise the spirits, if only for a brief moment, of those dealing with the catastrophic aftermath of the hurricane."

The team's lead solo pilot Lt. Commander Tyler Davies tweeted that the devastation left him "speechless."

The Blue Angels complete the 2018 show season Friday and Saturday with their Homecoming Air Show in Pensacola.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com