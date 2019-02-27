Blowing snow closing highways in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Blowing and drifting snow has closed portions of several highways in Eastern Washington.

Winds on Wednesday were blowing 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35.

The National Weather Service says areas of drifting snow are especially prevalent over the Columbia Basin, West Plains of Spokane and the Palouse region.

The State Department of Transportation says Highway 261 is closed from Washtucna to Ritzville; Highway 21 is closed from Kahlotus to Highway 395; Highway 27 is closed from Garfield to Fairfield; and Highway 241 is closed from milepost 9 to Highway 2.

In addition there are numerous vehicle crashes and school closures in the region.

Most of eastern Washington will get about 1 to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday, with more expected on Thursday.