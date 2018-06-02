Blight removal sites inspected for asbestos, other hazards

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state agency is inspecting blight-removal projects to ensure workers are protected from exposure to asbestos, lead and other hazards.

The effort is part of a program that runs through February. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working with employers to identify hazards associated with demolition and renovation work.

The state says 30 residential blight-removal sites were inspected during 2016-17. Citations for 62 violations were issued, mostly for lack of asbestos medical exams and consultations.

Bart Pickelman, director of the safety agency, says it's "especially important" that men and women are protected as Michigan eliminates blight and revitalizes neighborhoods.