Blackmail scam to husbands: Pay up or ‘sordid’ secret is out

NEW CANAAN - A blackmail scam that’s tries to get guilty husbands pay a $3,500 “fee” has surfaced again in New Canaan.

The con centers a letter that tells husbands if they don’t pay up, the person will “take this evidence and send it to your wife.”

The perpetrator of the letter says “I have evidence of what you’ve been hiding. I won’t go into specifics here in case your wife intercepts this, but you know what I’m talking about.”

Police say the letter is a con job that’s been sent to residents by email, phone and postal mail. Similar letters have also been sent to Darien and Greenwich.

“We have received multiple calls over the past few days regarding the scam letter,” New Canaan police said Thursday. “The letter is usually postmarked from Memphis or Nashville Tennessee. Don’t pay! Ignore!”

Yet, the letter has a somewhat convincing tone that may persuade some guilty husbands that just maybe, this letter writer does know ... something.

“You don’t know me personally and nobody hired me to look into you. Nor did I go out looking to burn you. It is just your bad luck that I stumbled across your misadventures while working a job around New Canaan. I then put in more time than I probably should have looking into your life,” the con person writes.

“Frankly, I am ready to forget all about you and let you go on with your life. And I’m going to ignore two options that are either to ignore this letter, or simply pay me $3,500.”

It advises the husband not to “go to the cops” because the writer claims that have taken steps to ensure the letter can’t be traced.

Don’t pay up and the letter -with ‘sordid details - would be sent to the husband’s wife, family and friends, it says.

“That won’t stop the evidence from destroying your life.”

The letter writer said the only way to pay this “confidentiality fee” is through Bitcoin; no meeting in person or exchange of cash. The letter also had an attached “How To Bitcoin” cheat sheet.

Again, New Canaan cops say ignore, ignore, ignore.

It’s a new spin on a classic con.