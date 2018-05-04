The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has released a list of bear sightings reported to the department from April 13 to Oct. 18, 2017. Scroll through for a look at the number of bear sightings in southwestern Connecticut towns during this period. less
Photo: Barbara Ross-Innamorati / Barbara Ross-Innamorati
Brookfield
57 bear sightings
Brookfield
Photo: Contributed Photo\Anna Waz
57 bear sightings
Danbury
Photo: Michael Duffy / Michael Duffy
80 bear sightings
Fairfield
5 bear sightings
Fairfield
Photo: File Photo
5 bear sightings
Greenwich
3 bear sightings
Greenwich
Photo: Bob Luckey
3 bear sightings
Milford
Photo: Rob Woodward /AP
30 bear sightings
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
New Canaan
3 bear sightings
New Canaan
3 bear sightings
New Fairfield
30 bear sightings
New Fairfield
Photo: /
30 bear sightings
New Milford
228 bear sightings
New Milford
Photo: Contributed Photo
228 bear sightings
Newtown
Photo: Contributed Photo\Anna Waz
77 bear sightings
Photo: Contributed/Norwalk Police
Redding
41 bear sightings
Ridgefield
19 bear sightings
Ridgefield
Photo: H John Voorhees III
19 bear sightings
Roxbury
Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media
41 bear sightings
Seymour
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed
18 bear sightings
Photo: Shelton Bear’s Facebook Page.
Sherman
Photo: Contributed Photo
25 bear sightings
Southbury
80 bear sightings
Southbury
Photo: Karlin, Rick
80 bear sightings
Stamford
Photo: File Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media
2 bear sightings
Stratford
Photo: Ned Gerard
1 bear sighting
Trumbull
Photo: File Photo / File Photo
6 bear sightings
Washington
62 bear sightings
Washington
Photo: Contributed Photo
62 bear sightings
Photo: Contributed Tom Nissley, Hearst Connecticut Media
Woodbury
106 bear sightings
Woodbury
Photo: Contributed Photo
106 bear sightings
NEW CANAAN — There have been no tiger sightings, but you can add bears to wildlife that can be found in town.
A black bear was spotted Wednesday morning on Oenoke Ridge Road, while a mountain lion was seen just a few days earlier.
Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm said it was a male black bear. “It is believed that young males wander looking for food and, eventually, its own territory,” Halm said.
And it’s something, she said, that residents need to get used to. “Co-existence with our larger predators is a lifestyle change we must accept,” Halm said, adding resident should be aware and prepared for encounters with animals like mountain lions and bears.”
Halm used an air horn to scare the bear away.
“Knowing something about the behavior and how to haze these wild neighbors is key,” she said. “Children and pets must be supervised.”
Tips on dealing with black bears, and other wildlife, can be found at http://www.ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp?a=2723&q=325930&deepNav_GID=1655
According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Connecticut’s black bear population is healthy,and increasing. In 2016, there were over 6,000 black bear sightings.
If a black bear is spotted in a densely populated urban area, call the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011 or DEEP dispatch at 860-424-3333.
Most black bears, if left alone and given an avenue to escape, will eventually wander back into a more secluded area, according to the DEEP, and they will often climb a tree to avoid people.
Bear attacks are rare, and they will usually leave an area once they sense a human nearby.