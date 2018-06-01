Bismarck bus ridership up, but paratransit still down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More people are riding fixed-route buses in the Bismarck-Mandan Capital Area Transit system, but paratransit numbers are still down.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that ridership on the fixed-route bus system was up about 25 percent in April compared to the same month last year.

However, ridership numbers still aren't back to 2016 levels, and paratransit ridership in April was down 15 percent compared to the same month last year.

BisMan Transit Executive Director Roy Rickert says paratransit buses are running on time more often, and the system will be adding more features including reminder calls and text messages.

Bis-Man Transit also has formed a Citizens Transportation Advocacy Committee to gather input from user groups.

