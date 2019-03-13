Bipartisanship in 2020? Not so fast, some Democrats say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Generations of presidential candidates have promised to work across the aisle.

But as the 2020 campaign kicks into high gear, some Democrats say they have little interest in talk of cross-party cooperation.

They increasingly view Republicans as immovable obstacles on everything from health care to the economy. They're challenging Democrats to blow past their GOP opponents instead of bringing them into the fold.

The approach represents a new test for Democratic candidates eager to harness the energy of the party's liberal base without alienating moderates who may be more open to compromising with the GOP. It also marks a significant shift in strategy and tone for a party whose last two nominees, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, made explicit appeals to moderate Republicans and vowed to work across the aisle.