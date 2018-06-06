Biographical information about Matt Rosendale

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Matt Rosendale of Glendive has won the Republican nomination U.S. Senate seat in Montana and will challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the Nov. 6 election. Here are some biographical details on Rosendale.

NAME: Matt Rosendale.

AGE: 57 (Born July 7, 1960).

EDUCATION: Studied at Chesapeake College, Maryland, 1985. No degree.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: State auditor, 2017-present. State senator, 2013-2017. Senate majority leader, 2015. State representative, 2011-2013. Candidate for U.S. House, 2014.

MILITARY: None.

FAMILY: Married to wife Jean. They have three children.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @MattforMontana, Facebook.com/MattforMontana. Website: http://www.mattformontana.com/