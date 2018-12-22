Bills to address sex harassment announced in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Several bills intended to address sexual harassment will be waiting for New York state lawmakers when they return to Albany next month.

Democratic state Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas of Queens announced six pieces of legislation that she says will make critical changes to help victims get justice. Democratic Senator-elect Alessandra Biaggi will sponsor the bills in the Senate.

One would ensure that anyone asked to sign a confidentiality agreement be given information about the legal rights they are signing away.

Another would give victims more time to file discrimination complaints with the state Human Rights Division, while a third would require that all sexual harassment and assault settlement agreements be referred to the state attorney general, who could investigate any defendant listed in three or more settlements.