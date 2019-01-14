Bill would require permits to buy guns, limit ammunition

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill set to appear in the Legislature this year would require Oregonians to obtain a permit before buying a gun, limit the amount of ammunition a person could buy, outlaw magazines with a capacity of more than five rounds and create gun locking and storage requirements.

The Statesman Journal reports the measure is the broadest of more than a dozen bills dealing with guns submitted by lawmakers ahead of the 2019 Legislature , which convenes Jan. 22.

The bill came from Students for Change, a group of Lake Oswego teens formed last year after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, and Sen. Rob Wagner, D- Tualatin, submitted Senate Bill 501 on their behalf.

Wagner said that it's "probably a long shot that something like this passes in whole cloth," but this is the bill the students wanted to put in front of the Legislature.